An Upland man has been arrested after a person he sexually molested for years reported his crimes, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

Albert Trujillo, 55, was arrested Wednesday for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, police said in a news release.

He had been under investigation since March, when a female victim reported she had been molested by Trujillo between 2002 and 2008, the release said.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, told investigators she was molested at Trujillo’s former home in Lakewood and at a home in Rancho Cucamonga.

Trujillo is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $350,000 bail, officials said.

In addition to the lewd and lascivious charge, Trujillo also faces a count of sexual penetration of a minor, jail records show, and he is due to appear in Rancho Superior Court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 909-477-2800.

To report information anonymously, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.