Upland man killed in alleged street racing crash in San Bernardino

Mt. Vernon Avenue, looking north from Rialto Avenue, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

An Upland man died after crashing a car into a signal pole while racing another car on the streets of San Bernardino early Saturday, authorities said.

Michael Anthony Rodriguez, 34, of Upland died in the 2:10 a.m. crash along southbound Mount Vernon Avenue, just north of Rialto Avenue, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Jeff Harvey.

He was the lone occupant of a Nissan Maxima that was traveling “at a very high rate of speed” when the crash took place, Harvey said in a written statement. Witnesses told investigators the Maxima was involved in a race with an unknown, dark-colored vehicle.

“Rodriguez lost control of his vehicle as it approached Rialto Avenue, and veered into the east curb where it struck a signal pole,” the sergeant said. “The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was critically injured.”

Paramedics pronounced Rodriguez dead at the scene.

“The other vehicle that appeared to be racing the Nissan Maxima fled the scene,” Harvey said. “It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was urged to contact Sgt. Harvey or Detective Dan Acosta at 909-384-5792.