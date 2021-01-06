Upland school bus driver arrested after allegedly molesting 2 Santa Ana children

A man who works as a bus driver in Upland has been accused of molesting two Santa Ana children over several years, police said Tuesday.

The victims reported being molested by the suspect, Nery Rodriguez, when they were about 8 years old and living in Santa Ana, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

Nery Rodriguez is shown in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department on Jan. 5, 2021.

“Rodriguez repeatedly sexually abused the victims for several years and the abuse was never reported,” the news release states.

Officials did not elaborate on the victims, when the crimes occurred or when the accusations were made.

Rodriguez, 39, was arrested on Dec. 31 and booked into jail on suspicion of child molestation. His bail was set at $1 million.

Police said there is no evidence that Rodriguez molested any students while he worked as a bus driver, but they do believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez or other potential crimes can contact Detective Nick Vega at 714-245-8368, nvega@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.