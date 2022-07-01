A UPS driver is dead after he collapsed in his vehicle in Pasadena on Saturday, and the man’s family attributes the 24-year-old’s death to high temperatures.

Esteban Chavez Jr. — Stevie to friends and family — was found unconscious at Sequoia and Glenover drives, according to his father, Esteban Chavez Sr.

“He collapsed off his seat in the truck,” Chavez said. “By the time anyone realized it, which was the owner of the house where he delivered the package to, and that was about 20 minutes after my son already collapsed. By time first responders showed up, obviously it was a little too late.”

Chavez added that his son had been with UPS for four years and had returned to work from a shoulder injury the day before his death, which was also his birthday.

“I’m still shocked. I can’t really believe it. My son just turned 24 on Friday,” Chavez said.

Though the coroner has not yet released the official cause of death, Chavez blames the high temperatures, as it was over 90 degrees that day.

“Everyone knows, it is pretty hot out there, those trucks are a hot box. They have all these guys running around, delivering packages and trying to meet their quotas and do their jobs,” Chavez said.

UPS released a statement on Chavez’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our driver Esteban Chavez, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement said. “We are cooperating with the investigating authorities and are respectfully deferring questions about this incident to them.”

Chavez, meanwhile, said he’s “still proud” of his son and offered some tips for anyone facing strenuous work in high temperatures.

“Just make sure you stay hydrated. Do the best you can, try to keep cool.”