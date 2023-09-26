UPS is hiring 10,000 seasonal employees across Southern California ahead of the holiday season.

Both part-time and full-time seasonal positions are available, with the majority of roles being delivery drivers, package handlers, and Commercial Driver’s License drivers.

Nearly 80 percent of the available roles do not require an interview, the company said. The online application process will take less than 20 minutes for most people, from the beginning to a final job offer, UPS said.

For package handlers and driver helpers, hourly pay begins at $21 per hour. Driving jobs will begin at $23 per hour.

On Tuesday, the delivery company announced it will hire over 100,000 seasonal employees across the nation ahead of the holiday rush. A variety of shifts are available to seasonal workers.

Permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early, the company said.

“In fact, nearly 50,000 seasonal employees have earned permanent positions over the past two years,” according to UPS.

Positions will offer benefits such as healthcare, retirement benefits, education/tuition assistance and more.

The company’s Earn and Learn program provides eligible employees the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 for college tuition and expenses.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike,” said Nando Cesarone, UPS Executive Vice President and President of U.S. operations. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

Those interested in applying can visit UPSjobs.com to search for jobs across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.