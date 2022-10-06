A delivery truck makes its way out of the 43rd Street United Parcel Service (UPS) depot Dec. 23, 2003, in New York City. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend.

The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season.

In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to attend in-person can join virtual sessions on both days, as well.

Both full-time and seasonal part-time positions are available including seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.

Pay ranges from $15.50 to $28 an hour, depending on the role and location with some positions offering weekly attendance and sign-on bonuses.

Friday, October 7

13233 Moore St., Cerritos (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

1800 N. Main St., Los Angeles (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

20801 Krameria Ave., March AFB (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

1501 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Newbury Park (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Saturday, October 8

22 Brookline Dr., Aliso Viejo (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

1100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

3480 E. Jurupa St., Ontario (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

12745 Arroyo St., Sylmar (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

In 2021, almost 35,000 seasonal employees became permanently hired following the holiday season, according to the company.

Positions can offer benefits such as healthcare, retirement benefits, education/tuition assistance and more.