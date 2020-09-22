UPS to hire 1,000 seasonal workers for Ontario facility, 100,000 temporary positions nationwide

UPS is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees for the holidays, including 1,000 temporary positions in the Ontario area, the shipping company announced Tuesday.

The increase in the number of workers comes ahead of an anticipated spike in package volume that will begin next month and continue through January, according to a UPS news release.

“We’re preparing for a record peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” Charlene Thomas, the chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

The Ontario facility, located at 3480 Jurupa St., is looking to hire tractor-trailer and package car drivers, as well as package handlers for the seasonal work. The pay for drivers starts at $21 per hour, while package handlers will make at least $14.50 per hour, the release stated.

While the jobs are temporary, UPS noted that 35% of package handlers were hired by the company for permanent jobs after the holidays. Nearly a third of the UPS workforce — about 123,000 employees — began as seasonal employees, according to the company.

“At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS,” Thomas said.

Permanents UPS jobs, even those that are part-time, include benefits such as health care, retirement and as much as $25,000 in tuition assistance.

Eligible seasonal employments who are students, however, can also earn up to $1,300 toward college expenses through a company program.

For more information and to apply for a position, go to upsjobs.com.