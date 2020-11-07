Urban planner Nithya Raman ousts incumbent David Ryu in L.A. Council Council race

Nithya Raman is seen outside her campaign headquarters in early 2020. (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu conceded defeat in his race for re-election against urban planner Nithya Raman on Friday, becoming the first council member in 17 years to be ousted by an opponent.

Raman will join the council as it confronts a massive budget shortfall, a growing homelessness crisis and a deadly pandemic, representing a district that takes in Sherman Oaks, Hancock Park, Los Feliz, the Miracle Mile and much of the Hollywood Hills.

In his concession statement, Ryu congratulated Raman on her victory, saying the city would need to come together to overcome the city’s various problems. He said he was proud of his work on homeless services, anti-poverty programs and creating clean government, while acknowledging “how difficult it is to implement change in City Hall.”

“Homelessness, corruption and an eviction crisis cannot be solved by any one person alone. It will take all of our best efforts and good faith to build the future we need in Los Angeles,” he said.

Nury Martinez just issued a new statement. Her office says it's a correction:



"I'm excited to have a third woman of color join this Council, and I know she is going to bring her knowledge, energy and passion to hit the ground running. I look forward to working with her.” pic.twitter.com/9Rlf25dH8U — Libby Denkmann (@libdenk) November 7, 2020