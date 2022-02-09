These solar headphones use the power of the sun for infinite playtime

A new pair of headphones harness the power of the sun so you can listen to your longest playlist yet.

They’re appropriately called Los Angeles, by Urbanista.

The $199 headphones have a solar strip on the top that converts light into energy.

“I applaud anything people do to try to make something more environmentally friendly,” said Lauren Dragan, headphone reviewer at Wirecutter. She tested the solar headphones.

“What I found when i charged them was that when you’re in direct sunlight… they charge about 2 percent give or take every hour. It’s going to take a little while to go from completely empty to completely full just using the sun,” said Dragen.

Using the app, you can see how the Bluetooth headphones start charging as soon as sunlight hits them. Other types of light will charge the headphones too, but at an even slower pace.

“I personally found that they aren’t my favorite sound quality they were a little bit bassey, the ear cups were a bit shallow, so they weren’t the most comfortable either,” said Dragan.

So, what does Dragan recommend? You won’t get solar power, but you can get a decent pair of headphones for under $60 with Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20.

“They’re comfortable, they sound good… they have adjustable eq and they have a 40-hour battery life so you don’t need to worry about charging them that frequently,” said Dragan.

If earbuds are more your style, Dragan’s budget pick is the EarFun Free 2. They cost about $50.

“There’s nothing fancy or fussy, there’s no app to mess around with… out of the box they sound good. You connect them and they work,” said Dragan.

The battery lasts for about seven hours and they’re water resistant, too.

You just don’t want to go much cheaper than that.

“Between shortages of Bluetooth chips and supply chain issues and increasing cost of shipping, companies can’t keep things as inexpensive without the quality suffering,” concluded Dragan.