USC announces new committee to combat anti-Semitism on campus

The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it is expanding awareness training and creating a new committee of Jewish students, faculty and staff as the school works to combat anti-Semitism on campus.

President Carol Folt said in a letter that USC was taking steps to support the Jewish community after concerns were raised about anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist posts made by students on social media.

“These hateful comments have challenged USC’s reputation as a supportive and welcoming environment for our Jewish community, and highlighted the need for us to bolster the ways in which we support Jewish life on campus,” Folt wrote.

The university will supplement its bias and harassment training protocols to include anti-Semitism, the letter said.

The new Advisory Committee on Jewish Life will convene this month to “review a number of proposed actions to tangibly support Jewish and Zionist students, faculty, and staff,” Folt said.

A coalition of advocacy groups met with university leaders to express concerns, according to the group End Jew Hatred.

“USC, to its credit, announced a creative solution aimed at improving life for Jews on campus,” the group said in a statement. “We will closely monitor the implementation of the reforms and hope they lead to a more inclusive campus that respects the rights of the Jewish community as a minority.”