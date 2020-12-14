USC basketball pauses team activities following confirmed COVID-19 case

Chris Smith #5 of the UCLA Bruins and Jonah Mathews #2 of the USC Trojans battle for a loose ball in the second half of the game at Galen Center on March 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has caused USC’s men’s basketball program to pause team activities and forced the team’s Sunday night Pac-12 opener against Stanford to be postponed, according to a university statement released less than three hours before the game was scheduled to tip off at the Galen Center.

The statement did not disclose who had tested positive, but did note that the individual “was identified prior to contact with anyone expected to participate in tonight’s game.”

“USC Student Health and the USC athletic medicine staff will conduct contact tracing,” the statement said, later adding: “The individual who tested positive has been isolated. The Pac-12 Conference has been alerted.”

The conference will now work with both schools to attempt to find a date to reschedule the contest. The status of USC’s next two games — a home meeting with San Francisco scheduled for Wednesday and road trip to Oregon State on Dec. 20 — remains unclear, with the school stating that additional information will be provided at a later time.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.