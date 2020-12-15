USC basketball postpones or cancels 3 games after confirmed coronavirus case

Chris Smith #5 of the UCLA Bruins and Jonah Mathews #2 of the USC Trojans battle for a loose ball in the second half of the game at Galen Center on March 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The USC men’s basketball program will remain paused through its next three games because of a confirmed case of COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

Scheduled home games against San Francisco on Wednesday and Texas Southern on Dec. 23 have been canceled, while a Pac-12 trip to Oregon State on Sunday has been postponed. The school said it would work to reschedule that game.

USC announced the positive coronavirus test last Sunday, forcing its conference opener against Stanford that night to also be postponed. The school has not disclosed who tested positive, but said the individual had been placed in isolation and that the program was going through contact tracing.

Tuesday’s game cancellations mean the Trojans will finish the nonconference portion of their schedule at 4-1, leaving just their 20 league games remaining on their regular-season schedule (including the yet-to-be-rescheduled Stanford and Oregon State contests).

