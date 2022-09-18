USC is seen in a file image from Aug. 22, 2022. (KTLA)

The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California has been evacuated and officials are warning the public to stay away after a hazardous materials spill in the building.

The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m., when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find no one sick or injured and the building evacuated.

What they did find, however, was “a pungent odor and unidentified liquid leak within a room on the first floor,” officials said.

In an update, the LAFD said the spill “was largely the result of a ‘water wash’ activation, and represented no danger.”

“The source and nature of the pungent odor noted only prior to LAFD arrival was not determined,” the Fire Department added.

USC staff will clean up the spill, fire officials added.