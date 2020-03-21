USC cancels May in-person graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

Graduates celebrate their accomplishments during USC’s 125th commencement ceremonies in May of 2006.(Los Angeles Times)

USC has joined a growing list of colleges and universities across the county, including UCLA, that are canceling or postponing in-person graduation ceremonies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The university has decided that in-person commencement exercises will not be able to take place this May,” a USC website statement said Friday. “However, we know how important an in-person commencement is to our seniors, their families and the USC community.”

USC will confer degrees virtually in May and “remains committed to having an in-person celebration” on campus when traveling and large group events are safe.

“Firm plans for the on-campus events will not be solidified until more is known about the advance of the pandemic,” the statement said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.