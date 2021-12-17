USC could require boosters, start spring classes remotely

USC announced Friday that it is considering a remote start to the Spring 2022 semester and will likely ask students to provide proof of COVID-19 booster shots as coronavirus cases rise amid the Omicron variant threat. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

USC announced Friday that it is considering a remote start to the Spring 2022 semester and will likely ask students to provide proof of COVID-19 booster shots, joining other California higher education institutions in issuing precautions as coronavirus cases rise amid the Omicron variant threat.

After monitoring the rise in COVID-19 cases on campus, in the community and at other higher-education institutions, the university said it is “evaluating a number of options” for the spring semester, including a remote start, and will announce a final decision by the end of next week. It is likely that the university will require COVID-19 boosters, and an official announcement on that is also expected soon.

“This fall, our protocols were successful in preventing outbreaks of COVID-19 and spread within our classrooms and workplaces,” the university said in a health advisory. “We are committed to keeping our campus likewise safe in the spring.”

USC is not alone in preparing students as they leave campus for winter break for possible changes when they return in January.

