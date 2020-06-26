USC dean resigns after past relationship with student is revealed

The USC campus is seen in this undated photo.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The dean of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts resigned Thursday after information emerged about a relationship he’d had with a student.

A day after another woman described the relationship in a town hall meeting, Dean David Bridel sent a letter to faculty on Thursday admitting that he briefly dated a BFA senior in 2009. He said their relationship had ended amicably, but described the public characterization of the relationship as “grossly inaccurate.”

“I fully accept, however, that my behavior in 2009 demonstrated a failure in judgment and evidence of irresponsibility,” he wrote. “I apologize, profusely, for any harm I caused by my conduct in 2009.”

Provost Charles Zukoski announced in a memo to the school that he had accepted Bridel’s resignation, adding that the university is looking into the allegation. School of Cinematic Arts Dean Elizabeth Daley was named interim dean.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.