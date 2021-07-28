USC finds instances of racial profiling with campus security, urges more oversight

In this undated file photo, people gather around the Tommy Trojan statue at the center of USC’s campus. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

More than a year after the murder of George Floyd ignited national protests over policing, USC on Wednesday unveiled recommendations to heighten scrutiny of campus safety officers after a broad review found troubling instances of racial profiling and a pervasive sense of “two USCs,” where not everyone was treated with equal fairness and respect.

The report found that 31.7% of 1,050 stops by campus officers in 2019-20 involved Black people, although they made up just 5.5% of students, 8.8% of staff, 3% of faculty and 12% of neighbors in the University Park area. Latinos were also disproportionately stopped in comparison with their presence on campus, the report found.

“When we analyzed the stops data … we flagged a huge problem,” said Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro, chair of the USC political science and international relations department who helped lead the review.

But a demand that has escalated nationwide — defunding police and abolishing their presence on campus — was not on the table. That’s because USC, as a private institution, is not legally authorized to ban police and must adhere to city and state laws requiring law enforcement access to campus, according to Erroll Southers, a longtime USC professor and expert in security and extremism studies who also led the effort.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.