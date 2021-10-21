USC frat placed on suspension after alleged sexual assault, reports of drugs placed in drinks

A fraternity at the University of Southern California is on interim suspension after a report of sexual assault at their house, along with several more reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party there, the school announced Wednesday.

The university received a report of sexual assault at the Sigma Nu fraternity house, located at 660 W. 28th Street, according to an alert.

The student reported that she was sexually assaulted after someone drugged her while she was attending a party at the frat on Sept. 27, according to a log from USC’s Department of Public Safety.

USC also received reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party at the same fraternity house, leading to possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults, the university said.

The Sigma Nu fraternity has since been placed on interim suspension, the alert states.

“The frat may not host or organize any activities, social or otherwise, and no parties or other social gatherings may take place at the Sigma Nu house,” the statement reads.

The university has reported the information to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The school said it encourages any individual who may have relevant information to immediately call the USC Department of Public Safety at 213-740-6000 for the University Park Campus, or 323-442-1000 for the Health Sciences Campus, or 213-485-6571 for the LAPD.

USC also has a 24-hour Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention and Services hotline at 213-740-4900, for medical resources, emotional support and advocacy.