USC Keck School of Medicine dean stepping down after 3 years

This photo shows the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The dean of USC’s Keck School of Medicine will step down after not quite three years in her post, the university announced on Monday, marking a change of leadership during a pandemic that has altered healthcare and brought upheaval to American higher education.

Dr. Laura Mosqueda’s last day as dean will be Sept. 15. The physician will take on a new role focusing on geriatric healthcare and elder justice, “part of USC’s long-term growth plan for our entire healthcare system,” according to a memo issued by Provost Charles Zukoski.

No further reason was provided for Mosqueda’s departure as dean. Zukoski said in his memo that Dr. Narsing Rao, the chair of USC’s ophthalmology program, would take over as interim dean while the university searched for a permanent replacement.

“Serving as dean of the Keck School of Medicine has been an honor,” Mosqueda said in a statement issued by the university’s press office. “I look forward to working with Interim Dean Rao on a smooth transition and to returning to geriatrics at a time when the field is poised for exponential growth and innovation.”

