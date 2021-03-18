USC plans to hold in-person commencements in May for classes of 2020 and 2021

Maria Morales, center, a member of the USC Class of 2020, attends her virtual graduation via Zoom with her brother Manny Morales, left, mother Pilar Morales and stepdad Victor Ramos, right, in Orange. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

As the pandemic eases, USC announced Thursday it would hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring for the classes of 2020 and 2021, allowing students to celebrate this joyful rite-of-passage in classic fashion.

Students, outfitted in caps and gowns, will march across the stage at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, hear their names read, receive their diplomas and have their photos taken while projected on the screens at the stadium. Plans were in the works to bring in other signature elements of the traditional Trojan ceremony: the marching band, release of doves and colorful cloud of confetti shot by cannon into the air.

“After all this time, we will finally be together again,” USC President Carol L. Folt tweeted in announcing the news.

The news quickly drew elated responses on social media: heart emojis, tears of joy and excited posts: “THIS NEWS JUST MADE MY WHOLE DAY!!” and “WE GOING UP!”

