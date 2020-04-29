USC says no to partial tuition refunds for coronavirus shift to online learning

A statue of Tommy Trojan on the USC campus is seen in an undated photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

USC will not give partial tuition refunds for the spring semester or upcoming summer sessions even though the campus has shifted to online instruction, Provost Charles F. Zukoski said Tuesday.

“While this is not the semester any of us envisioned, we are continuing to provide a high-quality education, ensure academic progress towards degree, and offer a robust learning environment,” Zukoski said in an email to the campus community. “Whether our instructors present their classes in person or online, they bring the same expertise, depth of knowledge, and commitment to their teaching, and students continue to earn credits toward a USC degree.”

Zukoski’s message came one day after students demanded refunds for mandatory campus fees in class-action lawsuits against the University of California and California State University. The lawsuits argue that the two public university systems should return millions of dollars to the 700,000 students they collectively serve because they can no longer fully access healthcare, campus centers and other services funded by their mandatory fees.

A Cal State spokesman said Tuesday that the university would “vigorously defend” itself against the lawsuit. Students continue to have remote access to many services, including medical consultations, and Cal State has refunded some campus fees, he said.

