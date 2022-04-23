The University of Southern California officially stepped into the Lincoln Riley era Saturday as the Trojans hosted its 2022 Spring Game.

USC football fans flocked to the Los Angeles Coliseum to get the first look at the new look Trojans who will hope to bounce back from a series of disappointing seasons under the stewardship of their new head coach.

Riley, 38, joined USC this past fall after leaving the University of Oklahoma after several productive seasons as the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Sooners.

Saturday’s spring game was a chance for fans to get a glimpse at how the Riley-led Trojans will look in the upcoming college football season.

The game featured two unique squads: the Cardinal side vs. the White side. Each team is comprised of members of the Trojan roster who are looking to make an impact in the upcoming season.

Kickoff for the USC Spring Game was at noon. The game was also televised on ESPN.

Tickets were free to the public but were limited to a first come, first served basis with priority for season ticket holders. Parking at the Coliseum was $25.

Megan Telles was at the Coliseum for the pre-game Family Fan Fest during the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 23, 2022.