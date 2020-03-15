A USC student who had recently returned from international travel has tested positive for coronavirus, the university said in an email Sunday.

The undergraduate had gone directly from the trip to Orange County and “has not been on or near the USC campuses. The individual is in good condition and is currently in self-isolation at home under guidance of public health officials,” the email said.

“We are currently proactively contacting any individuals who may have had an exposure. In the coming weeks as COVID-19 testing becomes more widely available, all USC students, faculty and staff should be advised of the processes,” the email said.

In response to coronavirus, USC tested its online-only capacity in classes last week. The campus is on spring break this week and is expected to go to online-only learning when students return.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.