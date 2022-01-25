USC student suffers multiple broken bones in University Park hit-and-run: LAPD

A USC student was seriously injured by a suspected hit-and-run driver who was behind the wheel of this blue truck on Jan. 23, 2022, police said. (LAPD)

A University of Southern California student was severely injured when they were struck by a pickup truck in University Park, and the Los Angeles Police Department is hoping a member of the public can help identify the driver.

The 23-year-old student was hit just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday as they were in a crosswalk near West Adams Boulevard and Portland Street, the LAPD said in a press release.

“They did everything right, crossing the street as they should,” Detective Ramirez told KTLA.

The victim was hit by a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck, most likely made between 2000 and 2004 and outfitted with metal racks on the truck bed, which did not stop after the collision, the release added.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim, who has not been identified, to a local hospital, the release said. The student suffered multiple broken bones, Ramirez said.

Up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the hit-and-run driver, and anyone with information is asked to contact Ramirez or Detective Moreno at 323-421-2500.

To submit information anonymously, contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.