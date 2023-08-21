The University of Southern California is set to make a “special announcement” regarding its athletics department on Monday, and reports indicate that President Carol Folt will announce the hiring of Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen from Washington.

Pete Thamel of ESPN revealed the plans to hire Cohen, who has helmed Washington Husky athletics since 2016 and who serves on the College Football Playoff Committee.

Cohen, an Arcadia native who attended San Diego State University, has had her name “popping up most on this search,” Associated Press reporter Ralph Russo said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen of the Washington Huskies looks on before the game against the Washington State Cougars at Husky Stadium on Nov. 26, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The new athletic director replaces Mike Bohn, who resigned in May after taking the helm in 2019.

Bohn cited health reasons, but numerous reports have found that he oversaw a toxic work environment, including allegations of poor management skills and a history of making comments that left employees, especially women, uncomfortable.

While Bohn also failed to take the Trojans football program to national prominence — a loss in the Pac-12 championship last season ended the team’s title hopes — Cohen oversaw the Huskies reaching the CFP in 2016.

The Huskies were dominated by No. 1 Alabama, 24-7.