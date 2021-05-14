The field of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was filled with chairs Friday as preparations were underway for a series of in-person graduation ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 grads.

The 14 graduation ceremonies are expected to take place over the next seven days. Two ceremonies will be held at the Coliseum each day from May 14-20, with the first starting at 8 a.m. and the second taking place at 3:30 p.m., according to USC’s news website.

Graduates are being allowed a maximum of two guests due to COVID-19 restrictions. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, according to the website.

Video inside the Coliseum Friday morning showed chairs filling the grass were spaced several feet apart.

Everyone must be preregistered for a ceremony or they will not be allowed inside the Coliseum.

The ceremonies will be streamed online.