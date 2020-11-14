USC will continue almost entirely online in spring due to coronavirus surge

Students return for the first day of academic instruction for the fall 2020 semester. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

USC will likely continue to hold classes almost entirely online during the spring semester as coronavirus cases continue to spike in Los Angeles County, the school announced Friday.

“We regularly meet with county health officials in our efforts to return to some in-person learning,” Provost Charles Zukoski wrote in a letter to students.

“In our most recent discussions, it has become increasingly clear that conditions are now likely to require that we begin the Spring semester with the same online and remote instruction that we’ve had during the Fall, with no additional students in our residence halls.”

School officials had hoped to bring 5,000 students back into campus housing for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 15, and had teams working to prepare classrooms, develop cleaning protocols and create a testing and contact tracing strategy.

