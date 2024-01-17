The U.S. Geological Survey posted a short “Shake Movie” Wednesday that visualizes the intensity of the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake 30 years ago.

“Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Northridge earthquake, which jolted the greater LA area awake at 4:31am on 17 January 1994,” the USGS posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Shake Movie shows the intensity of the 1994 Northridge earthquake. (USGS)

The Shake Movie imagery shows how the massive quake spread across the Southland, ultimately being felt more than 2,000 miles away.

The USGS recently asked people who felt the Northridge quake to report their experience.

KTLA covered the chaotic scene live with reporters on the ground and in the studio.

The epicenter of the 1994 quake was located in the San Fernando Valley 9 miles beneath the Los Angeles neighborhood of Northridge.

Fifty-seven people lost their lives and property damage was estimated between $13 billion and $50 billion.