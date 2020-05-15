Live Now
USNS Mercy departs port of L.A. after providing support amid COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy departed the Port of Los Angeles Friday morning, seven weeks after arriving to support local hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 15, 2020.

