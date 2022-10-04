The United States Postal Service is planning on hiring hundreds of Californians over the next several weeks as the holiday season kicks into full gear.

At least 500 postal workers are needed in Los Angeles alone, USPS officials said.

The Postal Service will be holding multiple “mega hiring” events across L.A. County in an effort to fill hundreds of positions in part-time, full-time and seasonal capacities.

The hiring efforts are part of the Postal Service’s 10-year “Deliver for America” plan, which aims to revamp and modernize the way the service operates in an effort to improve the agency’s overall financial sustainability.

More than 28,000 employees are expected to be hired throughout the country as part of the yearslong plan.

Locally, the USPS is hoping to hire city carriers, tractor trailer operators and mail processing personnel for the busy holiday season.

Prospective employees can stop by one of the following job fairs to apply:

FACILITY ADDRESS DATE HOURS Main Office Los Angeles P&DC facility (District Office) 7001 S Central Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90052 10/04/22 10AM – 2PM Inglewood Post Office 4201 W Imperial Hwy

Inglewood, CA 90304 10/05/22 10AM – 2PM West LA College job fair (USPS participation) 9000 Overland Avenue

Culver City, CA 90230 10/06/22 10AM – 2PM Wagner Station 2200 Century Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90047 10/12/22 10AM – 2PM USPS “MEGA” hiring fair for post offices in El Segundo, Redondo Beach, Hawthorne, Lawndale, Inglewood, Gardena, Compton, Venice, Palos Verdes & Culver City Job fair will be at: El Segundo Post Office

2130 E Mariposa Avenue

El Segundo, CA 90245 10/13/22 10AM – 2PM 4th annual job fair hosted by Congressmember Nanette Barragan (USPS participation) Job fair will be at: City of Lynwood Bateman Hall

11331 Ernestine Avenue

Lynwood, CA 90262 10/14/22 10 AM- 2PM Main Office Los Angeles P&DC (District Office) 7001 S Central AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90052 10/18/22 10AM – 2PM USPS “MEGA” hiring fair for post offices in Bell Gardens, Huntington Park, South Gate, Lynwood, Downey and Compton Job fair will be at: Bell Gardens Post Office

7001 Garfield Avenue

Bell Gardens, CA 90201 10/20/22 10AM – 2PM Main Office Los Angeles P&DC (District Office) 7001 S Central Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90052 10/26/22 10AM – 2PM USPS “MEGA” hiring fair for post offices in Lakewood, Bellflower, Paramount, Los Alamitos, Harbor City & Seal Beach Job fair will be at: Lakewood Post Office

5200 Clark Avenue

Lakewood, CA 90714 10/27/22 10AM – 2PM

The USPS says starting pay for most positions range between $18 and $30 per hour.

Applications can also be submitted online at usps.com/careers .

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities,” USPS said.