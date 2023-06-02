The United States Postal Service will be hosting a passport fair on Sunday to help more Americans get passports just in time for the upcoming summer travel season.

The fair will take place at Barrington Post Office located at 200 S. Barrington Avenue in Los Angeles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are not required.

People will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis and until the building’s 150 people capacity has been reached.

Officials are recommending that people arrive early to avoid a potential line cut-off should the wait times exceed the hours of operation.

To apply for a passport, customers must bring documents that prove one’s identity and U.S. citizenship. To help streamline the passport application process, guests can also fill out forms and learn about passport costs online.

Passport information can also be obtained by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778. Information breakdowns are available in English and Spanish.

In April, the Department of State announced that it can take 10 to 13 weeks to receive a passport and the expedited process, which costs an extra $60, will take seven to nine weeks.

Officials have blamed the delay due to high travel demand and staffing shortages.