USPS to temporarily remove more than a dozen mailboxes from SoCal streets due to potential unrest

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles on Aug. 17, 2020. (Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

The U.S. Postal Service said Friday that it plans to temporarily remove 14 mail collection boxes in the Los Angeles area as it prepares for the potential of civil unrest ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

The mailboxes being removed include four in Los Angeles’ 90012 ZIP code, seven in Van Nuys’ 91401 ZIP code and three in Huntington Beach’s 92648 ZIP code, the Postal Service said in a statement.

The agency said the move is part of “security preparations for the potential upcoming civil events.” It did not say why those specific ZIP codes were targeted for removal.

However, the L.A. boxes are downtown, where last week police declared an unlawful assembly after pro-Trump demonstrators became violent outside City Hall. Police are investigating a possible hate crime against a Black woman during that event.

Huntington Beach also saw several right-wing protests last year taking aim at coronavirus restrictions, while the Van Nuys mailboxes being removed are near the Van Nuys Courthouse.

The mailboxes that are being removed include:

250 E. 1st St., Los Angeles

252 E. 1st St., Los Angeles

330 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles

328 E. 1st St., Los Angeles

6200 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys (two boxes will be removed at this address)

6230 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

6300 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

6311 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

6551 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

14399 Delano St., Van Nuys

316 Olive Ave., Huntington Beach (three boxes will be removed at this address)

The Postal Service did not specify when exactly the boxes will be removed.

The find the postal collection box nearest you, visit the USPS website.