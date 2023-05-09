Users of the Citizen app shared footage of a house fire in East Hollywood on May 9, 2023.

A fire tore through a vacant home in East Hollywood Tuesday morning.

The blaze in the 1100 block of North Berendo Street was reported at 9:19 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Heavy fire” emanated from the one-story structure when firefighters arrived, though an update from the LAFD said the blaze was extinguished in 19 minutes by 46 firefighters.

The fire was confined to the 104-year-old home, which was “filled and surrounded with debris,” as well as some vegetation in the back of the structure.

Footage shared to the Citizen app showed a large column of smoke that was visible from miles around.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.