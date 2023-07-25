Vacant townhouse goes up in flames in East Hollywood

A three-story townhouse burst into flames in East Hollywood on Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported around 11:15 a.m. at a vacant townhouse in the 500 block of North Normandie Avenue.

The flames spread from the first to the second floor and possibly the attic, fire officials said.

“Firefighters are making good progress with the bulk of the fire extinguished,” LAFD said in a release. “However, firefighters continue to…address stubborn pockets of fire which are difficult to access due to building construction and the location of the fire.”

A three-story townhouse burst into flames in East Hollywood on Tuesday morning. (KTLA)

Authorities confirmed that two firefighters were transported to the hospital due to heat related illness. Their conditions are not immediately known.

A witness told KTLA that he saw the fire trucks near his home and thought that it was one of the frequent car crashes that happen in his neighborhood, but he quickly realized it was something different.

“I saw a bunch of trucks come out…I kind of assumed it would be a crash or something,” said Sam Reese, who lives near where the fire broke out. “The next thing, I see more fire trucks pull up and I was like ‘Oh, that house is on fire.'”

Reese says that he and several of his neighbors have noticed “a lot going on” at the residence, which has been abandoned for about two months, and have contacted the homeowner to ask him to “secure” his property more.

“A lot of drug use, a lot of people coming and going,” Reese said. “It’s been an abandoned property, and he really abandoned it.”

A couch was set on fire in front of the same residence last week, Reese said.

Over 70 firefighters were able to extinguish flames in just over two hours on Tuesday.

Firefighters will remain on scene for the next several hours, said Dean Zipperman, Assistant Chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area through the afternoon.

Nidia Becerra and Anisha Banerjee contributed to this report.