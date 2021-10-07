Vaccinated middle and high school students in L.A. County can get free UCLA football tickets

Andrew Lai, 12, receives his COVID-19 vaccine at St. John’s Well Child & Family Center at Abraham Lincoln High School in Los Angeles on May 13, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Middle and high school students in Los Angeles County can get free tickets to a UCLA football game if they’re at least partially vaccinated.

The county’s Department of Public Health has partnered with the university to give away free tickets to students who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Attendees will have to be fully vaccinated by the date of the games, per the county’s health order.

While tickets last, vaccinated students aged 12 to 18 can sign up online at http://tinyurl.com/DPHUCLATickets.

After completing the webform, students will receive a unique promo code via email. (It may take up to five business days to receive the code.) The code can then be used to redeem up to three complimentary tickets to one of the following games: UCLA versus Colorado on Nov. 13 or UCLA versus Cal on Nov. 27.

Both games will be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

“While the sense of safety that comes with getting vaccinated is pretty rewarding, there’s now an additional reason to get vaccinated if you’re a middle or high school student in L.A. County,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a briefing Thursday. “I want to give a big thanks to UCLA for offering this awesome-thinking gift to our county students.”

Data from schools countywide continues to prove that vaccines and other preventive measures, especially masking, are extremely effective, Ferrer said.

Last week, there were 705 coronavirus cases among student in L.A. County and more than 3,100 student close contacts, decreases of nearly 50% in both groups. Among staff, there were only 97 cases and 51 close contacts, according to public health officials.

Beginning late Thursday night, the county will start requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter several indoor businesses and large outdoor events.

Operators of outdoor events that attract crowds of more than 10,000 people — like sporting events, music festivals, parades and concerts — must verify the full vaccination status or negative coronavirus diagnostic test results for all attendees aged 12 and older.

Attendees will also have to wear face masks at all times, except while actively eating or drinking.

In California, attendees of indoor events like concerts and sports games with more than 1,000 attendees were already required to show proof of vaccination or a negative virus test result. The county’s new order extends the safeguards to outdoor events as well.

And beginning Nov. 1, operators will have to cross-check proof of vaccination and viral test results against a photo ID for those 18 and older.