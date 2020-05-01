Vaccination rates in L.A. County decline since start of coronavirus pandemic, supervisor says

Vaccination rates in Los Angeles County have declined “significantly” since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Supervisor Hilda Solis said this week.

She said rates have declined overall for measles, whooping cough and HPV vaccines.

“I am deeply concerned that COVID-19 will lead to another health crisis if routine vaccines are delayed,” Solis said during the county’s daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday. “Please don’t wait. Vaccinate.”

She reminded residents that vaccines are important for people of all ages and that they are safe and effective.

“To parents and caregivers, one of the best ways to protect children from health concerns, preventable disease, is by making sure they have their vaccinations done in a timely manner,” Solis said. “Although the safer-at-home order remains in effect, leaving your home to receive a vaccine is an exception.”

Earlier this week, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said experts are worried that a second wave of coronavirus will be made worse by the start of flu season, which can prompt an increase in hospitalizations.

She urged residents to get a flu shot this year. “If you have been resistant against getting a flu shot, this would be the year to get your flu shots,” Ferrer said.