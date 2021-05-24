Vaccination rates up among Latino, Black Californians as state moves closer to June 15 reopening

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s a promising sign in California’s efforts to get more Latino and Black residents vaccinated — they’re now getting shots at a relatively faster rate than other racial and ethnic groups.

The overall disparity in the percentage of Latino and Black Californians who are at least partially vaccinated is still troubling: Only about 35% of Latino and 36% of Black residents are at least partially vaccinated, while 52% of white, 49% of Native American and 63% of Asian American residents are at least partially vaccinated, according to a Times analysis of state data.

But over the last month, the percentage of Latinos who were at least partially vaccinated climbed from 28% to 35% — accounting for a relative percentage jump of 26%, the fastest among all racial and ethnic groups.

The percentage of Black residents who received at least one dose rose from 30% to 36% over the same time period, accounting for a relative percentage increase of 20%.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News