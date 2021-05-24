There’s a promising sign in California’s efforts to get more Latino and Black residents vaccinated — they’re now getting shots at a relatively faster rate than other racial and ethnic groups.

The overall disparity in the percentage of Latino and Black Californians who are at least partially vaccinated is still troubling: Only about 35% of Latino and 36% of Black residents are at least partially vaccinated, while 52% of white, 49% of Native American and 63% of Asian American residents are at least partially vaccinated, according to a Times analysis of state data.

But over the last month, the percentage of Latinos who were at least partially vaccinated climbed from 28% to 35% — accounting for a relative percentage jump of 26%, the fastest among all racial and ethnic groups.

The percentage of Black residents who received at least one dose rose from 30% to 36% over the same time period, accounting for a relative percentage increase of 20%.

