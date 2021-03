Vaccinations resumed Tuesday at Dodger Stadium and other inoculation centers run by the city of Los Angeles, after unexpected closures a day earlier.

Some went to the Elysian Park site Monday for their scheduled appointments only to find the location closed. But on Tuesday, thousands of Angelenos age 65 and older were successful in getting their second shots.

