Vaccinations to resume Tuesday at L.A. sites with delayed COVID-19 vaccine supply shipped

Vehicles make their to a COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 11, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

With a delayed COVID-19 vaccine supply now shipped to Los Angeles, vaccinations are set to resume Tuesday at all six city-operated sites, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday.

People whose appointments were postponed Friday and Saturday will be prioritized first this week, and they’ll be notified about their new appointment by Monday, the mayor said.

Those due for their second doses at a city-run site should hear from the city about their next appointment by Tuesday, he added.

Some 26,000 vaccine doses meant for L.A. were held up in Kentucky, and another 37,000 doses meant for next week’s appointments were sitting in Tennessee amid severe weather conditions.

About 12,500 COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Friday in the city were pushed back, and even more were postponed the next day.

L.A.’s six vaccination sites include those at Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam, San Fernando Park, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and the Crenshaw Christian Center.

People in dozens of vehicles arrived at the Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site Friday morning, some saying they didn’t know all appointments were canceled because of the shortage in doses.

Officials haven’t announced any weather-related appointment delays at L.A. County-operated vaccine sites, which have primarily been using Pfizer rather than Moderna doses.