More people will soon be able to get a coronavirus vaccine shot. Beginning April 1, anyone 50 years old or older will become eligible. As of April 15, anyone 16 years old or older will also become eligible.

The change come as los Angeles and Orange County prepare to move into the less restrictive orange tier, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 30, 2021.