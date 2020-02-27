Live Now
Valet accidentally crashes Ford Mustang into West Hollywood home: LASD

A home in West Hollywood was damaged on Wednesday night after authorities say a valet accidentally slammed a vehicle into the structure.

Few details were provided about the crash, which was reported just after 8 pm. in the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue.

Video from the scene showed a Ford Mustang crashed into the entryway of a two-story home, resulting in significant damage to both the car and house.

Authorities were investigating what led to the crash, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Brenes, who described it as an "accident."

The driver — a valet at an unidentified local restaurant — cooperated with authorities and an arrest was not made, Barnes said.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Department did not release further information about the incident.

