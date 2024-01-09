Ever wanted to live like a rock star? A Los Angeles musician is offering a chance to do just that.

Serj Tankian, founder and lead vocalist for Grammy-winning band System of a Down, is renting out his Valley Village home, according to Realtor.com.

The 1,900-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is available for $6,000 per month and features several attractive amenities.

“The home … got a makeover in 2015 with new appliances, granite countertops, and stylish tile flooring, the listing states,” Blabbermouth reports. “The living spaces and bedrooms now have modern gray wood laminate floors. The main bedroom has a newly renovated bathroom and a big walk-in closet. You’ll be comfy all year with the new AC system installed just a year ago. The laundry room comes with a washer/dryer for your convenience.”

The location is also ideal, according to Realtor.com.

“This sweet spot is perfect for someone who wants to live on a quiet street that is still near everything Los Angeles has to offer,” they said. “For instance, the locale is just a 10-minute drive to Hollywood and Laurel Canyon. It’s also just steps away from restaurants, shops, and cafes.”