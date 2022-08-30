A still from a video released by LAPD on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the moment before a van ran over a man who had fallen off a scooter in Boyle Heights.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the van driver who was caught on video running over a man who had fallen off a scooter in Boyle Heights over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. Saturday when Luis Lopez was riding an electrical scooter at Fickett and Boulder streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Lopez lost his balance, fell on the street and was knocked unconscious, surveillance video released by police on Tuesday showed.

Luis Lopez is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on Aug. 30, 2022.

Lopez remained on the ground when a white Ford Econoline van, heading north on Fickett Avenue, ran over the victim and dragged him about 25 feet before he was dislodged, the video showed.

The driver of the van did not stop to help the victim or identify themselves.

Firefighters responded to the scene and transported Lopez to a hospital with severe injuries. He is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover.

In a video recorded by the LAPD, Lopez pleaded for the driver to turn himself or herself in.

“Please,” he said in Spanish while lying in a hospital bed with braces on both his legs, bandages on his arms and cuts on his face. “Look how you left me.”

Police also released images of the suspect van.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who can provide information leading to the driver’s identity, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with additional information about the crash or the driver is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online, or contact the Central Traffic Division watch commander at 213-833-3746.