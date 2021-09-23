Van Nuys church vandalized by masked individual, pastor says

A masked vandal broke eight stained-glass windows at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Van Nuys, the church wrote on Facebook.

The church at 17231 Sherman Way called the damage, which it says occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, “a horrific act of vandalism” and noted that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating using surveillance video captured by the church.

The stained-glass damage occurred at the church’s sanctuary, though there was also vandalism done “to the sign of the neighboring church on our property,” the church said.

“Vandalizing a church, it’s very wrong,” Nazaret Nalbandian said.

“Immediately, of course, you feel violated,” added the Rev. Shnork Demirjian. “Why did this happen?”

Demirjian said there could be a connection between the timing of this attack and Armenian Independence Day, Sept. 21.

“I thought that it has to do with that,” Demirjian said.

No one was injured, the church added.

Another church in Van Nuys, St. Elisabeth Catholic Church, was vandalized earlier this year by a man with a sledgehammer.