Van Nuys couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide: LAPD

The deaths of a man and woman found fatally shot in their Van Nuys home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said Wednesday.

Officers found their bodies after being asked to perform at welfare check at the residence on the 14200 block of Gilmore Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to determine the pair had “entered into a mutual agreement to end their lives,” the release states. Financial struggles and deteriorating health are suspected to be motivating factors.

The man shot and killed the woman before turning the gun on himself, officials said.



The decedents were both in their 40s.

The couple’s names are not being released because they have immediate family members who have not been notified of their death, LAPD said.