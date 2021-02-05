Van Nuys garage explosion leaves 73-year-old man with life-threatening burns

A 73-year-old man was critically injured when a garage exploded in Van Nuys on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the single-story home in the 6900 block of Murietta Avenue in Van Nuys around 12:50 p.m. and found the garage partially collapsed, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department.

No active flames were visible and the main house itself did not appear to be impacted, the alert stated. Sky5 video over the scene, however, showed that the damage extended to the exterior of the house.

The explosion left the victim with life-threatening burns, according to LAFD. His condition was described as critical.

No one else was home at the time.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, the department’s Arson Section was dispatched to the scene to investigate.

It’s still unclear what caused the explosion, but fire officials said a kitchen oven was in use prior to the incident.

A Building and Safety team has also been called out to check on the damaged structure, according to LAFD.

Authorities did not provide any further information.