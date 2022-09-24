A Van Nuys homeowner is speaking out and calling for action after a homeless man has camped out on her porch repeatedly.

Shacola Thompson said the man has camped out on her porch, smoking and vandalizing her home.

He repeatedly returns despite warnings from police that he should stay away.

“I don’t feel safe when I come out here and try to enjoy my coffee or sit and do my yoga,” she said. “I had to take up my rug for him not to lay here, but that didn’t stop him. I hope that LAPD will do their job and take this individual away from this community. Take him somewhere so he can be evaluated.

LAPD did not respond to KTLA’s request for comment.