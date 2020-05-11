Van Nuys Target security guard suffers broken arm in attack by 2 men escorted out for not having masks

A security guard at a Target store in Van Nuys suffered a broken arm in an attack by two men who were being escorted out of the business for not having masks, officials said Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video that captured the May 1 incident inside the store.

The footage shows three security personnel walking behind two men, one of whom turns around and hits a security officer in the face.

A second guard pushes the attacker against a shelf, and a scuffle ensues, footage shows.

The other man being escorted out and the two other guards become involved in the fight but stop shortly as shoppers and store associates surround them, video shows. The security guard who pushed the initial attacker against the shelf lay on the floor, apparently hurt.

The security officer had to be transported to the hospital for a broken arm, according to LAPD.

The two men got away but were arrested by field officers for battery over the weekend, Lt. Jim Gavin told KTLA. He said they were brothers and described them as transients.

The two were booked into jail on $50,000 bail, Gavin said. He did not provide their names.

“Please, if you’re going into a retail establishment, listen to the rules that they’re asking you to follow,” Gavin said. “Don’t confront people. Don’t confront people out on the street. Allow law enforcement and health officials to enforce the mask requirement.”