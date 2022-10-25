A van was used to smash through the security gate of a Chanel store in the Beverly Grove area Tuesday.

Authorities received a call reporting the incident around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Robertson Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Video showed the abandoned van still partially inside the business after ramming head-on into the store’s security gate.

Investigators believe as many as four suspects wearing face masks fled the scene but it was unclear what property may have been taken.

The same store was burglarized back in July. Thieves used a vehicle to ram through the security door in that incident as well.