A vandal in West Hills knocked the head off of a Santa Clause decoration that was standing on a resident’s front porch Sunday morning.
The incident was captured on security video at a home along Welby Way.
The video showed a person running up to the home and hitting the display, causing the head to be knocked off.
The vandal, who appeared to be a male juvenile, then ran off with several other people.
A close-up shot of the vandal’s face was visible on the security video.
Neighbors said they hope the vandal is caught before he ruins someone else’s holiday display.