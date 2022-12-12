A vandal in West Hills knocked the head off of a Santa Clause decoration that was standing on a resident’s front porch Sunday morning.

The incident was captured on security video at a home along Welby Way.

The video showed a person running up to the home and hitting the display, causing the head to be knocked off.

The vandal, who appeared to be a male juvenile, then ran off with several other people.

A close-up shot of the vandal’s face was visible on the security video.

A vandal sought in West hills is seen in an image provided by OC Hawk.

Neighbors said they hope the vandal is caught before he ruins someone else’s holiday display.